Traders Buy Large Volume of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Call Options (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,193 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 712% compared to the average volume of 1,255 call options.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $520,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,714,676.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,250 shares of company stock worth $2,089,343 in the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLWS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

