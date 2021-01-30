Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.50-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7-11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.53 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.50 to $6.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $141.74 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

