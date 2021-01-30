Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.
TSCO stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average of $143.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83.
In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.46.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
