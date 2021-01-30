Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

TSCO stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average of $143.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.46.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

