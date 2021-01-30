Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

