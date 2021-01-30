Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Down 93.0% in January

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 180,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 60,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NDP traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 26,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,397. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

