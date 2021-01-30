Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPDKY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Danske raised shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TPDKY stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. Topdanmark A/S has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

