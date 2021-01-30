Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $95.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.07. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $109.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.12.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.