Tixl (MTXLT) Price Hits $79.08 on Top Exchanges

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Tixl token can currently be bought for $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tixl has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00132162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034944 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,035.50 or 0.86352724 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Token Trading

