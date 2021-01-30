Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Short Interest Update

Tix Co. (OTCMKTS:TIXC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TIX stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.45. TIX has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, operates as an entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

