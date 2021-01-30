Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Short Interest Up 1,010.0% in January

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 1,010.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLRS opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberline Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.
About Timberline Resources
