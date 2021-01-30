Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Short Interest Up 1,010.0% in January

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 1,010.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLRS opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberline Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

