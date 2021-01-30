Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Up 429.7% in January

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 429.7% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of THMG opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a return on equity of 182.13% and a net margin of 211.50%.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.