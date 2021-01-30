Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Short Interest Update

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,801,400 shares, a growth of 4,960.1% from the December 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,745,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMTF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Thoughtful Brands has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

Thoughtful Brands Company Profile

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

