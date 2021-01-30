ThoreCoin (THR) Reaches Market Cap of $568.31 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $6,555.99 or 0.19497771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $568.31 million and approximately $28,665.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00132162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034944 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

