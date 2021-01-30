TheStreet Upgrades Altria Group (NYSE:MO) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.