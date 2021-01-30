The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Head to Head Review

The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Credit Suisse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Credit Suisse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group $36.02 billion 0.91 $3.44 billion $1.33 9.81

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Ziegler Companies and Credit Suisse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit Suisse Group 0 6 9 0 2.60

Credit Suisse Group has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 34.87%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Volatility and Risk

The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Credit Suisse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group 11.83% 8.32% 0.47%

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Ziegler Companies Company Profile

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions. It also provides traditional and structured lending, payment, foreign exchange, capital goods leasing, merger and acquisition, syndication, structured finance, commodity trade finance, trade finance, structured trade finance, export finance, factoring, fund management and administration, fund design, custody, ship and aviation finance, securities, cash, and treasury services. In addition, the company offers asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 344 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

