The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies makes up about 1.2% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $3,462,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRV traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average of $125.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

