The Toronto-Dominion Bank Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,247 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,362% compared to the typical volume of 296 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

