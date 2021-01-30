The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. The TJX Companies reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $64.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Earnings History and Estimates for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

