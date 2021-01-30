The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

