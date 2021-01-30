The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

