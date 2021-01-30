The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 26.40-27.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.73. The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to $26.40-27.20 EPS.

SHW opened at $691.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $728.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $696.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $720.24.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.