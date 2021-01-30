The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 841.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.24.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $691.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $728.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $696.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

