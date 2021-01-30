The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after acquiring an additional 202,512 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,272,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,858,000 after acquiring an additional 118,480 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $128.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

