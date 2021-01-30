The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 3,407,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,005,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in The New York Times by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The New York Times by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in The New York Times by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

