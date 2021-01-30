The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

KR opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

