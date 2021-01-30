The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce sales of $31.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.37 billion to $31.75 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $28.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $132.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.13 billion to $133.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $127.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $126.72 billion to $128.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. 17,188,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,577,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $18.00 per share. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $72.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 208.70%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,337,000 after acquiring an additional 690,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

