The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 132.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

