The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

