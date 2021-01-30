The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.