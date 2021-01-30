The Graph (GRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $368.70 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $778.86 million and approximately $368.70 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00068554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00901620 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.37 or 0.04415874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018405 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00027960 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

