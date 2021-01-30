The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 816,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,277 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,476. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

