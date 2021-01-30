The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:GAB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 639,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,019. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 187,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

