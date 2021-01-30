The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Reduced by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.63.

EL opened at $236.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,158.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

