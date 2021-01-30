The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in January

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CRTG stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The Coretec Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other The Coretec Group news, major shareholder Victor F. Keen sold 5,503,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $550,341.30. Also, Chairman Simon Calton sold 15,358,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $1,535,836.20.

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

