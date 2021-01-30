The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Clorox.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Clorox stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,848. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,413.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,642 shares of company stock valued at $103,903,009 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 867.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.