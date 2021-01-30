The Charles Schwab Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

The Charles Schwab has increased its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.54 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

