The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $421.64

Shares of The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.64 and traded as low as $415.10. The Character Group plc (CCT.L) shares last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 25,962 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 421.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 361.39. The company has a market cap of £91.93 million and a P/E ratio of 29.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

