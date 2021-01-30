The Boeing’s (BA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $285.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

BA opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.30. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its position in The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

