The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in January

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BDVSY stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 9,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,119. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.