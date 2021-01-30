The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) vs. National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Head to Head Review

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 27.50% 16.10% 1.18% National Bank of Canada 18.17% 16.59% 0.70%

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and National Bank of Canada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $532.60 million 3.07 $177.07 million $3.69 8.24 National Bank of Canada $8.37 billion 2.26 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Volatility and Risk

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and National Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 2 0 2.50 National Bank of Canada 0 6 3 0 2.33

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential downside of 8.75%. National Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $78.81, suggesting a potential upside of 40.21%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats National Bank of Canada on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust and estate services, banking services, lending services, guaranteed investment certificates, mutual funds, notes, structured products, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segment provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company also offers credit cards. It provides its services through a network of 483 branches and 1,573 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

