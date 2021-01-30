(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of (TFI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for (TFI.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from (TFI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for (TFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (TFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.