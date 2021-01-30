TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Rating Increased to Outperformer at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to an outperformer rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

TFII stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

