TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ:TFII opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

