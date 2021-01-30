TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $77.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.