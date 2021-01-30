TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by Laurentian from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.77.

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) stock opened at C$84.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$68.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.21 and a 1 year high of C$98.75.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

