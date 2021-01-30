TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target upped by UBS Group from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.77.

TFII opened at C$84.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.52. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$98.75.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

