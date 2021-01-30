Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.57 billion.Textron also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. TheStreet raised Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. 140166 raised Textron from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.55.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. Textron has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

