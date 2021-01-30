Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,040,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after buying an additional 410,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Textron by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 224,660 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth $5,525,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.