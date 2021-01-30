Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

