TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Down 8.4%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.20. 2,771,348 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,862,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $180.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth about $668,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,532,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 671,409 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 134.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 918,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 527,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 67.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,072,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 431,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

