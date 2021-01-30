TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. On average, analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.18. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

In related news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki purchased 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $47,042.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $79,245.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 887,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,253.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 88,897 shares of company stock worth $531,854. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

